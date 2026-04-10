Carrefour’s purchasing group Eureca is fined 6.1 million euros

French authorities have fined Carrefour subsidiary Eureca 6.1 million euros. The purchasing group signed contracts with suppliers too late, but Carrefour disputes the fine.

Third fine this year

The Occitanie regional market authority imposed the fine following an investigation by the French competition watchdog. The watchdog identified 19 violations of the requirement to sign supplier contracts by March 1 (in this case, 2025). Eureca negotiates on behalf of Carrefour with major international brands.