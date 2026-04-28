Pinko continues its recovery with strong profit growth

The Italian fashion group Pinko further boosted its profits in the first quarter. The luxury brand only returned to profitability last year, after several difficult years.

More selective and profitable

Pinko achieved an EBITDA of 6.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 23.4% compared to the 5.4 million euros a year earlier. For the Italian luxury label, this is a significant validation of its relaunch strategy, as the brand did not return to a positive operating profit of 18 million euros until 2025. In 2024, it still posted a loss of 30.8 million euros.