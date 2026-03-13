Dick’s Sporting Goods is counting on Foot Locker and the World Cup for growth

At Dick’s Sporting Goods, sales broke records both in the fourth quarter and for the fiscal year ending January 31. The retailer expects further growth in revenue and profits in 2026, thanks to new store formats and the acquisition of Foot Locker.

“The intersection of sports and culture”

For the full year 2025, Dick’s reported consolidated net revenue of $17.22 billion (€15.04 billion), up 28% from a year earlier. The U.S. sports retail group posted comparable sales growth of 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnings per share came in at $14.58 (€12.74), compared to $14.05 (€12.27) a year earlier.