Another multi-million-euro fine for Shein in France

The French consumer protection authority has once again imposed two fines on Shein totaling more than 22 million euros, due to serious shortcomings regarding traceability, environmental information, return deadlines, and delivery terms.

Fines are piling up

Shein received an initial fine of 5.77 million euros for failing to comply with the legally required 14-day return period for certain products, and for withholding essential environmental information regarding the origin of materials. The second fine of 16.73 million euros was imposed because the order confirmations sent to consumers did not meet legal requirements. Mandatory disclosures regarding the price of the items, the delivery date or timeframe, and information about the seller’s identity and contact details are missing.

The new fines bring the total amount of penalties against Shein in France to over 210 million euros. After all, the Chinese online retailer was already fined 40 million euros last July for deceptive commercial practices. This was followed in September by a 150-million-euro fine for non-compliance with cookie legislation. Shein calls the imposed sanctions “disproportionate and discriminatory” and is appealing the decision. The French Minister of Commerce, Serge Papin, refers to “unfair competition” by Shein.